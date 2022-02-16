ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Due to the developing security situation in Ukraine, many governments across the globe have issued statements regarding the safety of their citizens in the country and closed or limited Embassy and Consular operations in this jurisdiction. For an evolving list of these government announcements, please see the updates below:

European External Advice Service

On 12 Feb. 2022, the European External Advice Service (EEAS) announced that its diplomatic missions in Ukraine will remain operational in order to support EU citizens in Ukraine. Staff presence and travel advice for EU citizens may be updated as the situation develops.

Australia

On 13 Feb. 2022, the government of Australia advised its citizens against travel to Ukraine. Australian citizens currently in Ukraine are advised to leave the country via commercial means. Australians who remain in Ukraine are encouraged to register their whereabouts with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The government of Australia withdrew all staff from the Australian Embassy in Kyiv. Operations will temporarily continue from the Embassy office in Lviv.

Belgium

On 14 Feb. 2022, the government of Belgium advised all its citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine. Belgian citizens currently residing or traveling in Ukraine, whose presence is non-essential, are advised to leave the country at the soonest possible date. Belgian citizens that remain in Ukraine should register their travel information and inform the Belgian Embassy in Kyiv. For additional information, click here.

Bulgaria

On 12 Feb. 2022, the government of Bulgaria requested that all Bulgarian nationals refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Bulgarian nationals currently residing or traveling in Ukraine are advised to leave the country at the soonest possible date. The government of Bulgaria recommends that Bulgarian nationals who are temporarily or permanently residing in Ukraine fill out a travel registration form.

Canada

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Canada advised all Canadian citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine. Canadian nationals currently in Ukraine are advised to leave the country while commercial means remain available and register with the Government's Registration of Canadians Abroad service. Limited Canadian diplomatic and consular staff remain in Ukraine to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens as requested. The government advised that services could become limited if the situation escalates.

Czech Republic

On 12 Feb. 2022, the government of the Czech Republic announced that its diplomatic mission in Kyiv will remain open to support its citizens and cooperate with local authorities. The Czech Embassy in Kyiv will operate with limited staff, but the Czech Embassy in Lviv will remain operating at full capacity. Some delays in visa processing are expected.

France

On 13 Feb. 2022, the government of France updated its travel guidance for French nationals in Ukraine. French nationals are advised to postpone all trips to Ukraine, including trips for essential purposes. The government advises French citizens currently in Ukraine to ensure their travel documents are up to date. The French government has not yet requested that citizens in Ukraine leave the country. The French Embassy in Ukraine will remain in operation with no limitations to staff.

Greece

On 14 Feb. 2022, the government of Greece advised Greek citizens to avoid travel to any part of Ukraine and requested that all citizens currently residing in the country leave at the soonest possible date. Greek citizens remaining in the country are advised to register their contact information with the Greek Embassy in Kyiv. The Greek Embassy in Kyiv has reduced staff to essential personnel only. Greek citizens should be aware of possible delays in visa processing.

Ireland

On 12 Feb. 2022, the government of Ireland advised against all travel to Ukraine and requested that all citizens currently residing in Ukraine leave immediately via commercial means. Ireland's Embassy in Kyiv will remain open, with a small number of essential staff remaining. The government of Ireland will contact individuals scheduled to travel to Ukraine in the coming days. For additional travel information, click here.

Lithuania

On 13 Feb. 2022, the government of Lithuania urged all Lithuanian citizens not to travel to Ukraine. Citizens currently in Ukraine are advised to leave at the soonest possible date. The government also advises its citizens not to visit Belarus. Lithuanian citizens currently in Ukraine are requested to register their travel so that they can be contacted by consular assistance, if necessary. The Lithuanian Embassy will continue to perform all key functions in Ukraine. For additional information, click here.

Luxembourg

On 12 Feb. 2022, the government of Luxembourg released an updated travel advisory for Ukraine. The government strongly discourages any trips to Ukraine. Luxembourg nationals and residents currently residing in Ukraine, whose presence is not absolutely necessary, are advised to leave the country. All Luxembourg nationals remaining in Ukraine are advised to register their stay.

Singapore

On 13 Feb. 2022, the government of Singapore advised all Singaporean citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible via commercial means. The government of Singapore does not have an established diplomatic mission in Ukraine and advises that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) may not be in the position to assist a Singaporean's departure if conflict were to occur. Singaporeans currently in Ukraine should register with the MFA at the soonest possible date.

United Kingdom

On 11 Feb. 2022, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) advised all British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately via any commercial means. The government also requested that British nationals avoid travel to the country. The government of the UK withdrew some embassy staff and their dependents from Kyiv. The British Embassy in Kyiv will remain open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals remaining in Ukraine should keep their travel documents up to date, register their travel, and continue to monitor government and media related travel advice.

Originally published 14 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.