By the Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated January 14, 2022 No. 7-p, a quota for labor migration is determined, which establishes the maximum number of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic for the purpose of carrying out labor activities, by sectors of the economy and regions of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2022.

In total, the quota in the republic is 16,610 people, of which 7,850 people are in Bishkek.

