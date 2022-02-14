Key Points

Digital nomad visa introduced by the government of Romania on 17 Jan. 2022

Overview

On 17 Jan. 2022, the government of Romania introduced a new digital nomad visa. This status allows foreign nationals to work and live in Romania without requiring work sponsorship from a local employer in the country. The digital nomad visa has a validity period of six months and can be renewed so long as the applicant meets certain criteria. The criteria include:

Having an average income at least three times larger than the national average gross salary of Romania (RON 6,095).

Having been employed for a company registered abroad for a period of at least three years prior to submitting the visa application.

Providing proof of an employment contract with a company outside of Romania, identification documents and other related documents.

What are the Changes?

The government of Romania has introduced a new digital nomad visa that will allow foreign nationals to work and live in Romania for a period of six months while working for a foreign employer.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 10, February 2022

