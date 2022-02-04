ARTICLE

Key Points

Non-visanationals will be permitted to enter the Philippines beginning 10 Feb. 2022

Overview

Beginning 10 Feb. 2022, the government of the Philippines will allow travelers who do not require an entry visa to enter the country. Theses travelers must meet the following conditions in order to be permitted to enter the Philippines:

Holders of passports valid for at least six months at the time of arrival, who can show proof of a return or outbound ticket of departure;

Hold proof of a valid vaccination certificate;

Adhere to quarantine and testing protocols upon arrival

For a list of non-visa nationals approved to enter the Philippines, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines will allow non-visa nationals to enter the country beginning 10 Feb. 2022. These travelers will be required to adhere to quarantine and testing protocols upon arrival. Entrance requirements for these travelers will be updated 10 Feb. 2022, but may change in the weeks following.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippine's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 February, 2022

