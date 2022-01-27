Key Points Introduction of the White Card permit for foreign nationals to live in Hungary while working for a company outside of the country

The government of Hungary introduced a new residence permit type called the White Card. The validity of the White Card is limited to a maximum period of one year but may be extended once for one additional year. The White Card can be granted to foreign nationals who meet the following qualifications:

Hold a work contract in a country other than Hungary; or

Own a share in a company with a verified profit in a country other than Hungary;?and

The individual does not pursue any gainful activity while in Hungary and does not hold a share in a Hungarian company What are the Changes?

The government of Hungary introduced a new residence permit type that will allow foreign nationals to live in Hungary for a one-year period while employed for a company located outside of the country.?

JANUARY 26, 2022

