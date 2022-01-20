ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Certain work pass holders will no longer be required to gain an entry approval letter prior to entering Malaysia

Overview

The government of Malaysia will no longer require an entry approval letter (EAL) for certain work pass holders. Individuals holding the following pass types will be exempt from needing an EAL:

Employment Pass (categories EP, I, II and III);

Dependent Pass (DP);

Professional Visit Pass (PVP);

Long-Term Social Visit Pass; and

Residence Pass-Talent (RPT) and their dependents

For additional information, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia has exempted certain work pass holders from needing to obtain an EAL to apply for a work pass. This exemption is expected to allow for shorter processing times for certain work pass types.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 19 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.