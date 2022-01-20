Key Points
- Two new visa categories have been created for eligible citizens from the countries of Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru
Overview
The government of Colombia created the Andean Migrant Visa and the Andean Resident Visa. Citizens entering from Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru will be eligible for these visa types if the following documents can be provided:
Andean Migrant Visa
- A valid passport with a minimum validity of six months;
- A certificate of police and judicial or criminal records from
the country of nationality or from the country in which they have
lived for the past five years; or
- A certificate indicating that no police and judicial or criminal records exist;
- A letter in which the applicant states the purpose of establishing their temporary residence in Colombia
Andean Resident Visa
- Hold a valid passport valid for at least six months;
- Has held an M Migrante Andino visa for two years and submitted an R visa application within 90 days prior to the expiration of the M Migrante Adino visa;
- Certificate of Migratory Movements issued by the Special Administrative Unit for Colombia Migration;
- A Copy of the Immigration Certificate;
- Proof of sufficient income that allows the subsistence of the petitioning Andean national and members of his family group in Colombia
What are the Changes?
The government of Colombia has created two new visa categories called the Andean Migrant Visa and the Andean Resident Visa. These visa categories will be open to eligible applicants from the countries of Bolivia, Ecuador or Peru.
Originally published 19 January 2022
