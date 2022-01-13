Key Points

As of 30 Dec. 2021, Thai migrant work visa holders can enter Taiwan

Work visas can now be filed by Thai migrant workers

Overview

On 30 Dec. 2021, the authorities of Taiwan lifted entry restrictions on foreign workers arriving from Thailand. Taiwanese overseas offices began processing related Thai migrant work visa applications beginning 30 Dec. 2021. All applicants are subject to pandemic-related entry requirements, including PCR testing and quarantine requirements. Thai migrant worker visas that expired between 19 May 2021 and 19 Aug. 2021 will be automatically extended until 31 May 2022. Individuals who meet the criteria will not be required to apply for a new visa.

The authorities of Taiwan have lifted entry restrictions for Thai foreign nationals holding worker visas and extended the validity of expired worker visas for these individuals.

Originally published 11, January 2022

