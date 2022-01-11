Key Points

Opening of the Working Holiday Residence Permit for UK nationals in Iceland

Opening of the Youth Mobility Scheme Visa for Icelandic nationals in the UK

Overview

The government of Iceland announced that United Kingdom (UK) nationals will be eligible to apply for Working Holiday Residence Permits in Iceland, and Icelandic nationals will be eligible to apply for Youth Mobility Scheme Visas in the UK. The two immigration pathways allow foreign nationals between the age of 18 and 30 to undertake employment opportunities in the UK or Iceland without requiring traditional work sponsorship. Holders of these visas and residence permits will be permitted to stay for two years.

What are the Changes?

The government of Iceland and the United Kingdom jointly launched the Working Holiday residence permit and the Youth Mobility scheme to allow simplified immigration formalities for individuals aged 18 to 30. This agreement will ease the movement of applicable foreign nationals between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Iceland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 7 January 2022.

