Key Points

Updated regulations for the residence permit and work permit application process in Poland

Overview

The government of Poland published changes to the regulations on the residence Permit process and work permit process that will go into effect at the end of January 2022. Some of these changes include:

Changes to the Residence Permit Process

The documents required for the application process will be simplified so that applicants will not be required to provide confirmation of accommodations in Poland, confirmation of health insurance in Poland or confirmation of holding sufficient funds;

Simplification of the process for changing residence and work permits if the position title, the type of employment or if the employer changes

Changes to Visa Processes

Some visa applications from specific countries or professions can be prioritized;

Information on the rights and obligations for visa applicants will be sent in an electronic form

Changes to Special Permissions and Work Permit Process

Individuals holding special permits will be able to extend the permit for up to 24 months;

Special permissions can be filled consecutively

What are the Changes?

On 4 Jan. 2022, the government of Poland approved several updates to immigration regulations. These regulations aim to simplify the application process for temporary residence applicants and work permit holders.

Looking Ahead

The government of Poland has not officially set a date for when these regulations will go into place. The regulations will go into effect 14 days after they are officially finalized. Continue to check the government of Poland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 6 January 2022.

