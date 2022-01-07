Key Points

Extension of the validity period for certificates of eligibility

Overview

The government of Japan has extended the validity of certificates of eligibility (COE) related to COVID-19. COEs that were issued between 1 Jan 2020 and 31 Oct. 2021 will remain valid until 30 April 2022. COEs issued between 1 Nov. 2021 and 30 April 2022 will remain valid until six months from the date of issuance. A COE is an official document issued by the Ministry of Justice granting entry for applicants of long-term visas, work visas and more.

What are the Changes?

A COE generally remains valid for a period of three months, however, this extension will extend the validity of a COE to six months or more depending on the date of issuance. This will expand the time period for certain visa applicants to file for a visa and legally enter Japan.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 5 January 2022.

