Key Points?
- Proposed amendments to better protect foreign national workers in Sweden?
- Amendment to create new residence work permit for highly qualified workers
Overview?
The government of Sweden plans to improve labor migration to the country through several amendments over the next six months. The intent of these amendments will be to counter exploitation of labor migrants and to attract and retain international expertise. Under one of the amendments, employment contracts will be made mandatory in order for a work permit to be granted. The government will also more strictly monitor family member immigration. One of the amendments proposed would also introduce a new residence permit for certain highly qualified workers.?
What are the Changes?
The government of Sweden has proposed an amendment that would protect migrant labor in the country and create a new residence permit for highly qualified workers.?
Looking Ahead?
Originally published DECEMBER 29, 2021
