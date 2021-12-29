Key Points

Luxembourg to open Embassy in Dublin, Ireland in 2022

Overview

The government of Luxembourg will establish an Embassy in Dublin in 2022. This Embassy will be opened to increase diplomatic relations between the two countries and ensure that citizens of Luxembourg and individuals applying to work in Luxembourg have easier access to visa services.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg will open an Embassy in Dublin, Ireland to encourage continued diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

The government of Luxembourg has yet to announce when this new Embassy will open in 2022. Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22, December 2021

