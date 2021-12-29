Luxembourg:
Embassy To Open In Ireland
29 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Luxembourg to open Embassy in Dublin, Ireland in
2022
Overview
The government of Luxembourg will establish an Embassy in Dublin
in 2022. This Embassy will be opened to increase
diplomatic relations between the two countries and ensure
that citizens of Luxembourg and individuals applying to work in
Luxembourg have easier access to visa services.
What are the Changes?
The government of Luxembourg will open an Embassy in Dublin,
Ireland to encourage continued diplomatic relations between the two
countries.
Looking Ahead
The government of Luxembourg has yet to announce when this new
Embassy will open in 2022. Continue to check the government of
Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and
information.
Originally published 22, December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Luxembourg
A Guide To Settling In The UK
Dixcart Group Limited
When people talk about moving to the UK, many people want to apply for "permanent residence" at the start of their UK immigration journey.
Citizenship & Residence Planning
CSB Group
The search for a safe haven, access to jurisdictions with financial and political stability whilst achieving security and flexibility and tax efficiency is increasingly common within Private Clients' needs.
Welcome To The Rock - Residency In Monaco
Harvey Law Group
With its unique geographical location along the Mediterranean Sea, boasting 300 days of sun throughout the year, high quality of living, and advantageous tax regime, Monaco is one of the most internationally sought-after places to live.
Immigration Process Improvement
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Bermuda announced measures to digitize the immigration application process throughout the next year.