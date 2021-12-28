ARTICLE

Key Points

The visa validity for single and multiple-entry visa holders is suspended until 31 Dec. 2021 for certain foreign nationals

Overview

On 2 Dec. 2021, the government of Japan suspended visa validity for single and multiple entry visas for certain foreign nationals until 31 Dec. 2021. For a complete list of those affected by the suspension click here. The following individuals are unaffected by the suspension:

Those with residence status as a spouse or child of a Japanese national; and

A spouse or child of a permanent resident or diplomat

What are the Changes?

With the goal to prevent the transmission of the omicron variant, the government of Japan has suspended visa validity for single and multiple entry visas for most foreign nationals until 31 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government Japan's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 21 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.