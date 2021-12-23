ARTICLE

Key Points

Fast track service route for specialists and start-up entrepreneurs opening in June 2022

Launch of the D visa in June 2022

Overview

In June 2022, the government of Finland will launch a fast-track service route for specialists and start-up entrepreneurs entering Finland and open a new visa type called the D visa. In order to use the fast-track service route, applicants will be required to submit and pay for the application online. The process will be partially automated to ensure a processing time of around two to three weeks.

The D visa will allow individuals to travel to Finland as soon as a residence permit has been granted. Before entering Finland, the applicant will need to prove their identity abroad and have fingerprints taken for the residence permit card.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland plans to launch a new fast track service route for processing applications from specialists and start-up entrepreneurs in addition to adding a new visa type to its immigration processes. The government aims to have the route and new visa type in use by June 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 December 2021

