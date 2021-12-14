Key Points 

  • New agreements for worker recruitment and skills verification for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia 

Overview 

On 5 Dec. 2021, the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia  signed an agreement  concerning the Worker's Recruitment and Skills Verification  programme for Pakistan nationals who are employed in Saudi Arabia. 

What are the Changes? 

The governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed new agreements that  are aimed at  streamlining the process of allowing Pakistani nationals to work in more professions in Saudi Arabia and strengthen the legal protection of these workers. The Skills Verification may increase  the number of skilled and certified Pakistani nationals working in Saudi Arabia by providing skills certifications to Pakistani nationals. 

Looking Ahead 

Continue to check the government of Pakistan's website and Envoy's  website for additional information and updates. 

Originally published 6 December 2021

