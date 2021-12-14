Key Points

New agreements for worker recruitment and skills verification for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia

Overview

On 5 Dec. 2021, the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement concerning the Worker's Recruitment and Skills Verification programme for Pakistan nationals who are employed in Saudi Arabia.

What are the Changes?

The governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed new agreements that are aimed at streamlining the process of allowing Pakistani nationals to work in more professions in Saudi Arabia and strengthen the legal protection of these workers. The Skills Verification may increase the number of skilled and certified Pakistani nationals working in Saudi Arabia by providing skills certifications to Pakistani nationals.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Pakistan's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 6 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.