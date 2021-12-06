ARTICLE

Key Points

Citizen Cards and immigration related documents that previously expired will remain valid until 31 Dec 2021

Overview

The government of Portugal announced that certain documents, including Citizen Cards, ADSE family beneficiary cards, and certificates in addition to visas related to temporary stay in Portugal that expired after 24 Feb 2020 will remain valid until 31 Dec 2021.

What are the Changes?

The validity of Citizen Cards and other eligible immigration documents will be extended until 31 Dec 2021. This decision was made in order to benefit foreign nationals who are unable to return to their country of origin due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 02 December 2021

