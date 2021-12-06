Key Points

Andorran passport holders who frequently travel to the UK will be required to register with the Registered Travel Service for easier entrance into the UK

Overview

The government of Andorra announced that citizens with Andorran passports who frequently travel to the UK will be allowed to register with the Registered Travel service. This process will grant Andorran passport holders access to scan their passport at ePassport gates and utilize UK passport entry lanes. Frequent travel is defined as travel that has taken place at least four times in the last two years.

What are the Changes?

Andorran passport holders will be able to use their passport at airport e-gates in the UK, facilitating quicker travel at the British border.

Looking Ahead

The government of Andorra recommends that citizens check the government of the UK's travel restrictions page before traveling to the UK. Continue to check the government of Andorra's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 2 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.