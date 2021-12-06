Key Points

Extension of Declaration of an Emergency Situation until 31 Jan 2022

Renewal of visa extension scheme for all visa passholders

Overview

The government of Thailand announced it would extend the current Declaration of an Emergency Situation by an additional two months, beginning 1 Dec 2021 and ending 31 Jan 2022.

The government will also add a 60-day extension to the current COVID-19 visa extension scheme, allowing foreign nationals stranded in Thailand to remain in the country on many types of expired visas until 25 Jan 2022. The extension will not be applied automatically, and visa holders are recommended to contact the immigration authorities to ensure the extension will be applied.

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand has extended the Declaration of an Emergency Situation in the country until 31 Jan 2022. In addition, applicable expired visas will be extended, but visa holders must contact the immigration authorities to apply.

Looking Ahead

Employers and visa holders should continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 2 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.