In response to the new Coronavirus Omicron variant, Japan is once again limiting entry into Japan to Japanese citizens, their spouses and children, and certain essential workers until December 31, 2021.

Accordingly, Japanese Consulates abroad have ceased issuing visas, except under limited circumstances. The Japanese government has also returned to a 14-day quarantine period, moving away from the previously announced 3-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers. A COVID test taken 72 hours prior to arrival, as well as a second COVID test taken upon arrival will still be required.

Finally, the Asahi Shimbun reported that the Japanese Government has asked all airlines that fly to Japan to stop taking new reservations until the end of December. The Asahi Shimbun further reports that as of December 1, 2021, all airlines have agreed to this request, and Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have already stopped taking new reservations. You may read the article (here).

As a result, for persons who were planning on returning to Japan to renew their visas, an alternative may be to file an application to extend their stay with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, if they are eligible.

