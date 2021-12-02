ARTICLE

In light of the newly discovered Covid-19 B.1.1.529 strain (dubbed as the Omicron variant), several countries all over the world are closing their borders to travelers from a number of African countries in an effort to prevent an outbreak of the new variant. According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa on November 24, 2021. Currently cases of the new strain have been discovered in the UK, Germany, Belgium, and Italy.

As a response to the Omicron variant, several countries have announced new measures against travelers from certain African countries. The UK, US, Australia, and Canada have decided to impose travel bans against foreigners travelling through African countries affected by the new variant. Meanwhile, Japan and India will enact more rigorous screening and quarantine policies from travelers arriving from Africa.

Indonesia has decided to mirror the travel bans imposed by the US and UK. On November 27, 2021, the Director General of Immigration issued Circular Letter No. IMI-0269.GR.01.01 of 2021 on Temporary Restrictions for Foreigners that Have Lived or Visited Certain Countries to Enter Indonesia in an Effort to Prevent the Spread of the New B.1.1.529 Covid-19 Variant ("Letter 0269")

Under Letter 0269, foreigners that have lived in or visited South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and Nigeria (collectively, the "African Countries") within 14 days prior to their planned travel into Indonesia will be denied entry. Furthermore, the Immigration Office will suspend the issuance of travel/limited stay visas for nationals of the African Countries. However, these provisions do not apply to foreigners who will attend the G20 meeting regarding the Indonesian Presidency.

Letter 0269 is effective as of November 29, 2021 and will continue to be evaluated as the situation develops.

