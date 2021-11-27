For this episode, we put together immigration lawyer Margarida Torres and Laura Bock Blumes from Empowered Startups to talk about the HQA Visa in Portugal.

The HQA Visa gives you the possibility of residing in Portugal without having the commitment of a permanent moving to the country. This is the perfect option for those who are interested in investing in new businesses in Portugal or in collaborating with research institutions in R&D projects.

Having a Portuguese residency can give you numerous advantages, starting with a free access to all countries from the EU and a very a favorable environment for both individuals and companies in Portugal.

Listen now and learn how you too can seize this opportunity.

