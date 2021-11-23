Key Points?

Amendments to the immigration rules for Foreign Professionals Act?expand options for foreign professionals

Overview

On 25 Oct. 2021, the authorities of Taiwan introduced new amendments to the Foreign Professional Act. These amendments reduce the requirements for residence and work permits by:

Expanding the scope of foreign professional careers recognized under the Act;

Allowing foreign professionals and their dependents to apply for an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) to work in Taiwan without needing to apply for a residence visa;

Allowing foreign nationals to apply for an APRC after residing in Taiwan for an average of 183 days per year continuously for five years; and

Allowing Gold Card holders to apply for up to two extensions of six months each

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan made amendments to the Foreign Professional Act, effectively reducing the requirements for residence and work permits and expanding the scope of careers recognized under the Act.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 November, 2021

