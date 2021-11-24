Key Points

Visa exemption for Australian foreign nationals

Swiss nationals qualify for the Australian Work and Holiday Programme

Overview

The government of Switzerland announced that Australian foreign nationals will be allowed to enter Switzerland without an entry visa beginning 1 Jan. 2022 for non-productive activities. Currently, Australian foreign nationals requiring an entry visa are permitted a short stay in Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days. Australian foreign nationals will still be required to obtain a work permit if they plan to stay in Switzerland for more than three months or to work in Switzerland. Travelers are subject to existing regulations, including evidencing the financial means to support their stay.

Beginning 1 Jan. 2022, Swiss nationals will also gain access to the Australian Work and Holiday programme, which is a temporary short-term visa type that allows for select foreign nationals to visit Australia for tourism, short-term work and study and cultural purposes.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 November 2021.

