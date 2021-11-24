Key Points

Introduction of a Five-Year Multi-Entry Visa?

Introduction of a Retirement Visa for foreign nationals?

Overview

On Nov. 16, 2021, the government of the UAE announced a five-year business visa that will allow for multiple entries for employees of multinational companies (MNC) and a new residence visa for foreign nationals wishing to retire in the UAE.?

Five-Year Multi-Entry Visa?

The five-year business visa will allow employees of MNCs to visit and stay in the UAE for 90 days with an additional 90-day extension available.?

Retirement Visa

Foreign nationals will be required to demonstrate evidence of financial stability as defined in the requirements. The residency visa should be valid for five years with the opportunity to renew in five-year increments if financial standing remains per the criteria described.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE has announced a new five-year multi-entry business visa for employees of MNCs and a new residency visa for foreign nationals retiring in the UAE.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 November 2021.

