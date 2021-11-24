ARTICLE

Key Points

Four additional vaccine certificates will be accepted for travelers arriving from third countries

Overview

As of 16 Nov. 2021, the government of Luxembourg will recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by the authorities of Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia. Third-country foreign nationals from these countries will now be permitted to enter Luxembourg regardless of purpose so long as they hold a valid vaccine certificate in addition to an applicable visa or entry document. For a list of other approved vaccine certificates issued in third-countries click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg has approved four additional vaccine certificates for the purpose of non-essential travel.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 18 November 2021

