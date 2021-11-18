Key Points ?

Overview

On Nov. 11, 2021, the government of the Philippines released information regarding COVID-19 measures within the country. For information regarding the alert levels of the regions of the Philippines click here. The government will now recognize vaccination certificates of Australia, the Czech Republic, Georgia, India, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Samoa.??

The government of the Philippines also announced rules and regulations for the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) visa (PV). The PV will be valid within the PEZA-registered zones so long as business activity is only conducted within the zones. The PV will have a maximum validity of two years, with the possibility of an extension.?

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines updated its internal COVID-19 regulations, approved vaccine certificates from 9 countries and territories and released information concerning the PEZA visa.?

Looking Ahead

PEZA is expected to release more information regarding the PEZA visa in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for additional information regarding COVID-19 updates and the PEZA visa.?

Originally published 15 November 2021.

