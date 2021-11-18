Key Points

Indonesian workers permitted to enter Taiwan beginning Nov. 11, 2021

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will allow Indonesian workers to enter the island as of Nov. 11, 2021. The authorities of Taiwan will process related visa applications for Indonesian workers so long as they provide correct documentation, entry priority and PCR tests and undergo a post-entry quarantine. The visa validity will be automatically extended through May 31, 2022 for Indonesian workers holding visas that expired between Dec. 4, 2020 and May 4, 2021. These individuals will not be required to apply for a new visa at an R.O.C. (Taiwan) overseas office.

What are the Changes?

Indonesian workers will be permitted to enter Taiwan for work purposes beginning Nov. 11, 2021. Visas that expired between Dec. 4, 2020 and May 4, 2021 will be extended until May 31, 2022 to ease requirements for Indonesian foreign nationals entering Taiwan for work.

Looking Ahead

The authorities will initially open this pathway to Indonesian workers and plan to release more information on handling of visas for migrant workers from other countries. Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 15, November 2021

