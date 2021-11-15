ARTICLE

Key Points

New system for reduced quarantine times for some fully vaccinated business travelers

Overview

Beginning Nov. 8, 2021, the government announced a new system allowing certain travelers to apply for Ministry pre-approval (AMPA) to qualify for reduced quarantine measures. Additional insight is found here. Travelers entering as a business visitor, those holding a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), and residents of Japan are impacted under this program.

Travelers who submit a copy of a valid vaccination certificate and AMPA approval upon arrival will be required to enter a self-isolated quarantine for 3 days. For a list of approved vaccines click here. After day 3, travelers are required to be monitored for an additional 4-14 days and the traveler must take a COVID-19 test at a designated facility and produce a negative result to begin the reduced quarantine measures. On day 14, the visa sponsoring entity is required to report a notice of the successful completion of the 14-day quarantine period to the relevant ministry of federal agency.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan introduced a new system allowing for reduced quarantine times for qualified travelers. This system will reduce the previous 10-day self-isolated quarantine to 3 days for qualified travelers.

Looking Ahead

Currently, the processing time for AMPA has not been announced. Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 10 November 2021

