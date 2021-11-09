ARTICLE

Key Points

The Swedish government plans to open an Embassy in Dublin and Consulate-General in San Francisco in late 2022

Overview

The Swedish government announced plans to open a new Embassy in Dublin, Ireland and a new Consulate-General office in San Francisco, California, U.S. at the end of 2022. The Swedish government advised that the current timelines for opening may change depending on the situation of each diplomatic mission. The opening of a new Embassy in Ireland and Consulate-General in San Francisco is anticipated to help strengthen diplomatic relations between Sweden and the two countries and create opportunities for trade promotion and partnerships with Swedish companies. For a list of Swedish embassies around the world click here.

What are the Changes?

The Swedish government will open an Embassy in Dublin and a Consulate-General office in San Francisco to increase diplomatic relations between the countries. Sweden will also close its embassies in Angola and Peru as part of the country's regular review of diplomatic missions abroad.

Looking Ahead

The opening of these two new diplomatic missions will allow for Swedish citizens and individuals applying to work in Sweden easier access to visa services. Continue to check the Swedish government website and Envoy's website for additional updates concerning the opening of the new Embassy and Consulate-General.

Originally published 4, November 2021

