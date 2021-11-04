Key Points

Travelers from six countries can enter and exit Brunei beginning Nov. 1, 2021

Overview

The government of Brunei will allow essential travel from a new list of countries beginning Nov. 1, 2021. Essential travel applies to individuals holding a valid Work Pass; those who have been issued a Foreign Worker License by the Department of Labor; and holders of Business and Professional Visit visas that are supported by the Ministry or Authority regulating their respective sector of work.

What are the Changes?

Foreign nationals from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will be allowed to enter and exit Brunei. Foreign nationals from Indonesia will be allowed to enter Brunei via direct transit flights. Foreign nationals from the above-mentioned locations should resubmit travel entry applications prior to travel to Brunei.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brunei's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 1 November 2021

