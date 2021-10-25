The Israeli Ministry of Interior released a new set of regulations for the Short-Term Employment Authorization (SEA) B-1 Work Visa. The new regulations include shortened visa processing times, increased duration of stay, and overall simpler application processes for candidates wishing to obtain a work visa for short stays.

Key Updates

New regulations allow Israeli and foreign companies to apply for expedited processing of work visa requests for highly skilled individuals.

Online application instead of the previous consular process, which significantly reduces the processing time from months to only 10 business days.

The permitted duration of stay has increased from 45 days to up to 90 days in a calendar year.

The SEA B-1 Work Visa cannot be extended. If the foreign national is needed for longer than 90 days, they must leave Israel before expiration of the SEA B-1 visa and apply for a new visa while out of the country.

Eligibility

To be eligible, the foreign national must qualify by having specialized knowledge or expertise in their field of work.

Only foreign nationals who are exempt from having to obtain a tourist visa are eligible to apply for the SEA B-1 visa (e.g. Europe, United States, Japan, Australia, etc.). Other nationals may be eligible for other visa categories.

Process Overview

Applications shall be submitted electronically, and are processed in 10 business days.

Upon receipt of work permit, the foreign national can travel to Israel and begin to work immediately.

The foreign national is required to process the work visa at the Ministry of Interior within two days of arrival in Israel.

