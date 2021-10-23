Key Points

Foreign nationals entering Poland for business must present a written invitation from a Polish business entity

Overview

As of Oct. 16, 2021, foreign nationals arriving in Poland for business reasons are no longer required to apply beforehand for a special recommendation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Instead, crossing the Polish border is possible with a written invitation from a Polish business entity. Foreign nationals who require visas for entry must also ensure that this documentation is acquired prior to entry from a Polish consular post. The written invitation should:

Be written on a letter-headed paper of the given business entity;

Contain explicit indication of the reason for a business visit;

The personal data and information of the foreign national (including name, surname, passport number and dates of the planned stay in Poland); and

Have the signature of an authorized person and a company stamp

It is recommended that the invitation be enclosed with a copy or printout of a recent extract from the National Court Register (KRS) or the Central Registration and Information on Business (CEIDG), concerning the inviting Polish entity.

Some foreign nationals are exempt from the above-mentioned requirements. Click here for a list of exempt travelers. Travelers should also ensure that they adhere to current travel restrictions, bans, and testing requirements that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the Changes?

The Polish government has published new requirements for border entry for foreign nationals entering the country for business. Under this new requirement, foreign nationals will be required to obtain a written invitation from a Polish business entity. Previously, special recommendation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was required for entry.

Looking Ahead

All travelers should also ensure that they adhere to current travel restrictions, bans, and testing requirements that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue to check Envoy's website for additional updates and further information.

Originally published 20, October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.