The Law of Mongolia on the Legal Status of Foreign Nationals (2010) has been amended in accordance with the Law on Amendment to the Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Nationals, dated December 31, 2020. Following the amendments, the Visa Issuance Procedure of Mongolia, Procedure for Residence of Foreign Nationals in Mongolia and their Registration, and Visa Service Fee have been revised.

Regulations in connection with investment and work in Mongolia, as well as temporary visit to Mongolia are specifically outlined in this alert.

1. Issuance of Mongolian Visa and Visa Permit

Visa classifications, electornic visas, etc., are newly regulated under this Revised Procedure.

Visa classifications

Visa classifications Foreign nationals For investment purpose B1 Ø Investor of foreign investment company. B1-1 Ø Related persons of investor of foreign investment company. B2 Ø Foreign nationals appointed as the representative of the investor and executive director of foreign investment company. B2-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals appointed as the representative of the investor and executive director of foreign investment company. B3 Ø Foreign nationals to work as a director of Representative Office of foreign legal entities. B3-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work as a director of Representative Office of foreign legal entities. Work Visa C1 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of construction, road, bridge, and building. C1-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in sectors of construction, road, bridge, and building. C2 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of science, education, and information technology. C2-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in sectors of science, education, and information technology. C3 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of geology, mining, oil, and energy. C3-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in sectors of geology, mining, oil, and energy. C4 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of finance, economy, and law. C4-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in sectors of finance, economy, and law. C5 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of art, culture, and sports. C5-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in sectors of art, culture, and sports. C6 Ø Foreign nationals to work in manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. C6-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. C7 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of agriculture. C7-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in sectors of agriculture. C8 Ø Foreign nationals to work in health sector. C8-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in health sector. C9 Ø Foreign nationals to work in humanity sector. C9-1 Ø Related persons of foreign nationals to work in humanity sector. C10 Ø Foreign nationals to work in sectors of care services for household needs. C11 Ø Foreign nationals to work in transportation sector and export goods transportation. Temporary visitor's visa K1 Ø Foreigners coming for business. K2 Ø Tourists. K3 Ø Border tourists. K4 Ø Foreign nationals coming to participate in cultural, art and sports competitions and events, to make movies and content. K5 Ø Foreign nationals to transport import cargos and passengers. K6 Ø Transit foreign nationals. K7 Ø Foreign nationals who are eligible for a short-term tourism program with the opportunity to work on equal terms in accordance with an international agreement of Mongolia. K8 Ø Foreign nationals coming to receive medical care.

Footnotes:

