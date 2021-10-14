A new visa for 'digital nomads' will be available to remote workers who can obtain a permit for up to one year, which would be extendable for an additional year.
These remote workers would also be exempt from local income taxes, may open a local bank account, and be allowed to drive with their country's driver license.
In order to be eligible for this visa, one must:
- Have proof of monthly stable income for the last year with an amount equal or greater than 3000 USD.
- Have medical insurance to cover the stay in Costa Rica.
- Pay the filing fee to obtain the non-resident visa (amount yet to be determined)
