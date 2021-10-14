A new visa for 'digital nomads' will be available to remote workers who can obtain a permit for up to one year, which would be extendable for an additional year.

These remote workers would also be exempt from local income taxes, may open a local bank account, and be allowed to drive with their country's driver license.

In order to be eligible for this visa, one must:

Have proof of monthly stable income for the last year with an amount equal or greater than 3000 USD.

Have medical insurance to cover the stay in Costa Rica.

Pay the filing fee to obtain the non-resident visa (amount yet to be determined)

