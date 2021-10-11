Key Point

The validity of expired visas issued from May 11, 2021, onward will be extended until Nov. 6, 2021

Overview

The Sri Lanka government announced that the period of validity for expired Tourist Visas and Residence Visas will be extended from 30 more days until Nov. 6, 2021. This extension applies only to visas that were issued between May 11, 2021, and Nov. 6, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Prior to this change, the visa extension was set to expire on Oct. 7, 2021. This new change will allow foreign nationals holding visas more time to renew visas.

Looking Ahead

Visa holders with visas set to expire after the Nov. 6 extension should seek ways to renew their current visa. For access to the Electronic Travel Authorization System click here. Continue to check Envoy's website for further updates.

Originally published 7 October 2021

