Key Points

Beginning Oct. 2021, the Vietnamese government will lift lockdown restrictions in cities

Starting in November some vaccinated international tourists will be eligible to enter Vietnam

The Vietnamese government is creating a vaccine passport

Overview

In October, the Vietnamese government will start lifting lockdown restrictions. On Oct. 1, 2021, the city of Ho Chi Minh will allow for the free movement of residents and no longer require individuals to present a paper travel pass. Government offices, such as the labor and immigration departments, are expected to resume normal processing of work permits and visa applications. The city of Khanh Hoa will implement a trail reopening of the city for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning in November. The first phase will begin Nov. 15, 2021, and end Dec. 31, 2021. Under phase two, from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, a vaccine passport will be implemented. Fully vaccinated travelers from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Australia, France and Germany are expected to be eligible for entrance.

What are the Changes?

Vietnam has been under strict quarantine mandates, but with this new change, many previous lockdown restrictions will be lifted.

Looking Ahead

The government of Vietnam is expected to release more information concerning the reopening of select cities and the vaccine passport. Continue to check the Vietnamese government website for further updates and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 07 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.