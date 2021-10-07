ARTICLE

Key Points

Croatia is the newest participant in the Visa Waiver Program to the United States beginning no later than Dec. 1, 2021

Overview

Beginning Dec. 1, 2021, citizens and nationals of Croatia can apply to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business for up to 90 days without being required to obtain a U.S. consular visa. Travelers will be required to submit an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application online prior to travel.

What are the Changes?

Croatia has been recognized as a new participant in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which allows for citizens and nationals of the country to enter the United States for business or tourism without a consular visa for up to 90 days.

Looking Ahead

Generally, ESTA authorizations are valid for a period of two years. During of stay for each entry is generally 90 days but can vary and is granted upon arrival to the United States. Travelers that hold valid B-11 or B-22 Visas are advised to continue to use these visas for travel to the U.S.

Originally published 5, October 2021

