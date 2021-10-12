ARTICLE

Key Points

Visa extension announced for foreign nationals on expired visas who entered Vietnam after March 1, 2020

Overview

On Oct. 4, 2021, the government of Vietnam announced a visa extension for foreign nationals who entered the country on visa waivers, e-visas and tourist visas from March 1, 2020. For foreign nationals who entered Vietnam before March 1, 2020, the same automatic stay extension until Oct. 31, 2021, can be considered, subject to provision of proof that the person was stranded in Vietnam due to COVID-19. This proof must be accompanied by a diplomatic note (with Vietnamese translation) from relevant diplomatic missions, or a written document from relevant Vietnamese authorities confirming that the foreign national was required to undergo mandatory quarantine or treatment for COVID-19. A diplomatic note or written document must also be presented when departing from Vietnam. During the automatic extension, foreign nationals will be required to complete temporary residence and health status declaration.

What are the Changes?

Previously, the Vietnam government announced a similar extension that was due to expire on Sept. 30, 2021. This new extension allows foreign nationals to remain in Vietnam longer without punishment for expired visa documentation.

Looking Ahead

Foreign nationals should plan to leave Vietnam by Oct. 31, 2021, or seek renewals of their current visas. Continue to check Vietnam's government website for updates and Envoy's website for further information.

