Key Points

On Oct. 4, 2021, Israel lifted a travel COVID-19 ban that limited Israelis from traveling to Bulgaria, Brazil and Turkey

Overview

The Israeli government announced that, beginning Oct. 4, 2021, citizens of Israel will now be able to travel to Bulgaria, Brazil and Turkey for business or employment purposes. Business travelers will be required to supply a permit to enter the country and will need to hold a B-2 visitor visa. For employment purposes, travelers will require a work permit and special permissions from the employer to enter Israel.

What are the Changes?

Bulgaria, Brazil and Turkey were the last countries to be listed on Israel's red travel list. Previously, Israeli citizens had to obtain special permissions in order to travel to these locations.

Looking Ahead

Further details concerning the entry of foreign nationals from these countries is expected to be released by the Israeli government. Continue to check Envoy's website for future updates.

Originally published 5, October 2021

