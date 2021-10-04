Key Points

A Declaration of Emergency Situation will be extended from Oct. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2021

Quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers shortened from 14 days to seven days

Overview

The government of Thailand announced that it would extend the current declaration of Emergency Situation until Nov. 30, 2021. This decision will allow for more restrictions to be lifted within the country, including shortening the quarantine time for fully vaccinated travelers from 14 days to seven days. Unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for a period of 10-14 days.

What are the Changes?

The current Emergency Situation has been extended until the end of November, with more restrictions being lifted throughout this time. Fully vaccinated travelers will now only have to quarantine for seven days.

Looking Ahead

From Oct. 1-31 2021, more tourism destinations will be reopened. They include Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao in Surat Thani province; Khao Lak and Ko Yao in Phang-nga; and Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, Railay, Khlong Muang, and Thap Khaek in Krabi. Beginning November 1, additional tourism destinations will be reopened in 10 provinces. Continue to check Thailand's government website for future updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 30, September 2021

