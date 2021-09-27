Key Points

Foreign nationals holding all types of visas may apply for a 60-day visa extension that will end on Nov. 26, 2021

Overview

The government of Thailand has announced that foreign nationals who are unable to leave Thailand due to COVID-19 restrictions in other countries are allowed to remain in Thailand until Nov. 26, 2021.

What are the Changes?

The extension for expired visas that was set to end on Sept. 27, 2021, will now be extended until Nov. 27, 2021. This will allow for foreign nationals holding all types of visa categories to remain in Thailand if they meet the qualification requirements set by the Immigration Bureau.

Looking Ahead

The Immigration Bureau is expected to release more guidance concerning applications for visa extensions. Continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 23 September 2021

