Key Points

Foreign national spouses married to Taiwan nationals may apply to return to Taiwan

Foreign national minor children with a parent that is a Taiwan national may apply to return to Taiwan

Dependent visas are extended until Dec. 31, 2021

Overview

On Sept. 13, 2021, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwan nationals may apply to enter Taiwan despite strict border controls. The government will begin processing visa applications for individuals if they:

Have completed required marriage legal procedures with Taiwan nationals;

Adhere to CECC's quarantine regulations upon entry into Taiwan

Individuals with a spousal or dependent visa that was originally effective from May 19, 2021 through Sept.13, 2021 will be granted an automatic visa extension until Dec. 31, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Foreign national spouses and foreign national minor dependent children of Taiwan nationals can now apply to return to Taiwan, although they will face strict entry and quarantine requirements upon entry.

Looking Ahead

Individuals holding dependent visas have until December 31, 2021, to renew their visas. Continue to check for the latest updates from the Taiwanese government and Envoy's website.

Originally published 17 September 2021

