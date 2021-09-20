Key Points

Effective Sept. 16, 2021, the Indonesian government will partially lift the international travel ban for foreigners that hold certain visas and permits

Overview

On Sept. 15, 2021, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Indonesia issued regulation number 34 of 2021. This regulation partially lifts the international travel ban for foreigners entering Indonesia. Foreign nationals who hold the following visas or permits may enter Indonesia:

Service visa;

Diplomatic visa;

Visit visa;

Limited stay visa;

Service stay visa;

Diplomatic stay Permit;

Limited stay Permit (ITAS). This includes all types of ITAS, including working ITAS, Spouse ITAS, Investor ITAS and Retirement ITAS;

Permanent Residence Permit (ITAP); and

APEC card holders

The following entry requirements have not changed. Foreign nationals age 12 and above must show a negative PCR test, with results taken 72 hours before departure, and a QR code. Additionally, they must submit physical and digital proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

When entering Indonesia, international travelers must perform a PCR test valid upon entry, undergo quarantine in a designated hotel for 8 days, and perform a PCR test on the 7th day of quarantine.

Once foreign visitors end their initial quarantine, they should perform an additional 14-day quarantine at home.

What are the Changes?

This new regulation revokes Regulation 27 of 2021 and will now allow for certain foreign nationals to travel and enter Indonesia if they hold the one of the above-mentioned permits or visas.

Looking Ahead

The visa exemption and visa on arrival are still suspended until further notice. In addition, the Ministry will deny entry to foreign nationals who are coming from specific countries with a high number of COVID-19 infections.

Originally published 16 September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.