Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan who hold valid UAE residence visas may return to the UAE

Overview

On Sept. 10, 2021, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that fully vaccinated travelers who hold a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to return to the UAE beginning Sept. 12, 2021. This decision applies to travelers coming from countries that were previously on the travel suspension list, including: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

In order to return to the UAE, travelers must:

Be vaccinated with a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine;

Apply and complete a vaccination application via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA);

Be able to present the approval vaccination certification before departing for the UAE;

Present a negative PCR test result that is completed 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code;

Take a Rapid PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place in the UAE.

Children under age 16 are exempt from the above-mentioned requirements. Individuals who are fully vaccinated by a WHO-approved vaccine and who have remained in one of the previously suspended countries for more than six months are now permitted to enter the UAE under a new entry permit and rectify their status after entering the country.

What are the Changes?

This change will allow passengers arriving from countries that were previously on the suspended travel list (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan) to travel to the UAE if they are fully vaccinated and hold a valid UAE residence visa.

Looking Ahead

Individuals who plan to return to the UAE, who hold valid UAE residence visas, and who are fully vaccinated should continue to check for further updates from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship as well as the United Arab Emirate's government portal.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.