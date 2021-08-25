Qatar:
Updates On Entry Permit Requirements
25 August 2021
L&E Global
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Residents returning to Qatar will now no longer be able to apply
for an Exceptional Entry Permit through the national authentication
system; they will need to apply for a return visa through the
Ministry of Interior's 'Metrash' digital
application.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Qatar
New E-Visa Platform Introduced
Envoy Global, Inc.
The platform offers applications for tourist visas, employment visas, business visas, investor visas, transit visas and study visas...
How To Obtain Work Permit In Ghana
Legalstone Solicitors LLP
In Ghana no foreigner shall employ or accept employment unless that person is granted a work permit or immigrant quota.