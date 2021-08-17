Key Points

Delays are due to the expansion of an online system which is only available to cross-border permits. The online system allows applications and documents to be submitted online

The platform offers much faster processing times than the mailing system

Overview

Processing times for the Canton of Geneva have recently increased from an average of 4-6 weeks to 10 weeks.

What are the Changes?

This delay impacts EU and non-EU nationals who are trying to apply for initial work permits, work permit renewals, changes of address and changes of employer, as well as other procedures.

Individuals should gather their documents and try and submit their application much earlier than needed.

Looking Ahead

The processing delays should encourage applicants to ensure ample time to apply for their permits or other procedures. The delays should be resolved over time as the online platform becomes more widely used and adopted.

