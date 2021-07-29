Effective from July 1, 2021, the South Korean government has lifted the mandatory 2-weeks quarantine for foreign arrivals who have been fully vaccinated from other countries against Covid19.

This applies to South Korean citizens, visa exempt travelers (B-1, B2), short term visa holders (C-1 / C-3 / C-4), long term visa holders (D-7 / D-8 / D-9 / F-4 / F-5 / F-6 / E-7), and ARC holders (D-7 / D-8 / D-9 / F-4 / F-5 / F-6 / E-7). However, they must also adhere to the following conditions: are inoculated by Covid19 vaccines approved by WHO for emergency use (AstraZeneca / Pfizer / Janssen / Moderna / Sinopharm / Sinovac / Covishield); get fully vaccinated in the same country; do not show any suspected Covid19 symptoms at least for 2 weeks from the fully vaccinated date; are coming to South Korea for business / academic / humanitarian purpose or who are overseas South Koreans coming to meet their family members (spouse / children / parents / parents-in-law),

The F-3 (dependent) and D-4 (intern) are NOT included. F-3 visa holders can apply for quarantine exemption directly at the Korean embassy in their current residence country, only when their main applicant is already in South Korea as a registered foreign resident with a valid ARC.

If you got fully vaccinated in country A, you can apply for quarantine exemption at the Korean embassy in country A ONLY. If got vaccinated in country A but currently in country B, then you are not able to apply for quarantine exemption in country B.

Those currently in countries with a high risk of covid19 variants are NOT allowed to apply for quarantine exemption regardless of the fact whether they are fully vaccinated or not. A total of 21 countries as of July 1st are: South Africa / Brazil / Malawi / Botswana / Mozambique / Tanzania / Eswatini / Zimbabwe / Bangladesh / Equatorial Guinea / Suriname / Paraguay / Chile / Uruguay / Colombia / Argentina / Malta / Indonesia / Pakistan / India / Philippines.

