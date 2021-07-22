ARTICLE

Key Points

The UAE has officially launched the National Program for Coders which will offer 100,000 Golden Visas to eligible UAE residents and foreign nationals from all countries of the world.

Candidates eligible for this Golden Visa application category should be professional experts who have gained success in various areas of coding, employees working for international technological firms, or graduates of software engineering, computer science, hardware engineering or other coding-related fields of science.

The National Program for Coders is also aiming to help establish 1,000 new digital companies in the UAE over the next five years.

Eligible applicants may apply via the Office of Artificial Intelligence or through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Overview

The United Arab Emirates announced a new initiative to attract more software developers and coders to the country over the next five years. Under the new National Program for Coders, the government will offer Golden Visas to 100,000 foreign nationals in the fields of software engineering and computer science. The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term renewable residence permit that is valid for five or ten years depending on the foreign national's criteria and application category.

What are the Changes?

Golden Visas have historically been issued to only those who are investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional students and professionals with specialized talents in the fields of science. Now, under the National Program for Coders, up to 100,000 individuals from anywhere in the world with documented success and experience in the fields of coding and computer science will also be eligible to obtain the Golden Visa in the UAE.

Looking Ahead

The UAE continues to create new opportunities to attract and retain more foreign talent in the various fields of technology as they look to diversify their economy and develop more opportunities for development and employment. Employers in the field of computer science that want to expand their presence in the UAE should seek these Golden Visas for eligible employees.

