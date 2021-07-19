Are you are worried about getting a visa to Ghana?

Do you have a short or emergency business that requires you to travel to Ghana and you urgently need an entry visa?

Is the Ghana Embassy in your country of residence several hours away in another city and you have to travel far? Or there is no Embassy or consulate of Ghana in your country of residence?

Did you just find out you needed a visa to travel to Ghana and your travel is just a few days ahead?

Or perhaps, you are currently travelling overseas and require transiting through Ghana for business?

This is the definitive guide to help you if you find yourself in any of the situations above. In this article, we will answer all your questions on getting an entry visa to Ghana.

What is an Entry Visa?

An entry visa is an authorization given to enable a person travel and present himself for entry into Ghana. A visa is not a guarantee of entry into Ghana, it is subject to the fulfilment of other conditions at the point of entry

Getting a Visa to Ghana - Two options for obtaining a visa to Ghana

There are two options available for obtaining Ghana Visas.

The first option is obtaining the visa outside of Ghana through any of Ghana's 56 Diplomatic Missions abroad. These visas may cover single or multiple journeys for periods between 6 months to 5 years.

The second option is obtaining the visa in Ghana. The visas issued in Ghana are done through the Ghana Immigration Service. These visas include Transit Visas, Emergency Entry Visas, Visas on Arrival and Re-Entry Visas.

Basic requirement for getting visa to Ghana

All persons entering Ghana must be in possession of a valid passport or an official travel document establishing the identity of the holder. Travel documents such as Laisser-Passers and other travel documents issued by Governments or International Agencies are recognized by the Government of Ghana. Passport should have at least 6 months validity.

Visa Free - Categories of Persons who Don't need a Ghana Visa

ECOWAS member states and some other countries in Africa are exempted from obtaining a visa before entering Ghana. Nationals from African Union member states who are not ECOWAS nationals may obtain a visa on arrival after the payment of the required fees.

Similarly, holders of diplomatic or Service passports of selected countries, persons in direct airside transit, as well as holders of official passports of some specialized agencies listed in the Visa Regime of Ghana are exempt from obtaining a visa.

Visa Free Countries

Nationals of the under the listed countries do not need visa when traveling to Ghana; Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Singapore, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Gratis

Nationals of the underlisted countries are entitled Gratis visas issued at Ghana Foreign Mission; Rwanda, Kenya, Lesotho, Namibia, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Malawi, Egypt, Eswatini (Swaziland), Botswana, Uganda, Mauritius, Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, St. Vincent & Grenadines.

What are the types of Visas in Ghana?

1. Visa On Arrival/ Emergency entry visa

2. Business Visa

3. Transit Visa

4. Tourist/Visitors Visa

5. Re-entry Visas (Single & Multiple)

6. Extension of Visitor's Permit

7. Study Visa/Student Permit

8. Work visa/ work & Resident Permit

9. Indefinite Residence Permit

